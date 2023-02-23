Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $215.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

