Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 158 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Shares of TD stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

