Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 66 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROP opened at $421.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.92 and a 200 day moving average of $416.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.