Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 710 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,166,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,629,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VLO opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

