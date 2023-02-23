Financial Survey: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) vs. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vir Biotechnology and Immatics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 2 4 0 2.67 Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.93%. Immatics has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.57%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immatics is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.0% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology N/A 60.66% 45.00% Immatics 24.60% 40.49% 12.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Immatics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $2.37 billion 1.52 $528.58 million $8.49 3.18 Immatics $41.13 million 16.22 -$110.43 million $0.67 13.06

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Immatics. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Immatics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

