FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 694 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.25 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $144.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average is $119.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

