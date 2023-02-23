FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $260,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Global Payments by 59.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 164,610 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 628.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average is $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 258.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.