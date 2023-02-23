FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $665,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA IJK opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.32.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
