FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $825,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $232.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

