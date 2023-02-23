FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

