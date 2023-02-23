FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 42 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $246.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $266.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

