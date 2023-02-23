FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 705 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

