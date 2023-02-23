FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,274,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,372 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 785,003 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $26,995,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 45.5% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 988,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 702.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 921,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 806,736 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

