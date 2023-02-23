FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,848 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

