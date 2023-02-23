First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.04

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.04 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 5573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Mid Bancshares

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

