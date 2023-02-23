First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FAM opened at $5.86 on Thursday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

