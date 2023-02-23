First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 28th

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period.

