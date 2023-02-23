First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 843.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 123,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 110,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,913 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

