First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Trading Down 2.4%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.45 and last traded at $69.60. Approximately 54,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 89,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17.

