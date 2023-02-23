First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000.

