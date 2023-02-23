First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000.

