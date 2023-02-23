First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $55.05.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166,804 shares during the period.

