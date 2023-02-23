First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

FMB stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

