First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 34,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 275,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.
