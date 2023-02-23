First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $13.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.