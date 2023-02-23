First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

