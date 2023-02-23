First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

