First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,121 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 367,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

