Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $2,759,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 28,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $114.42 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $118.05. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

