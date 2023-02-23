Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $94.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

