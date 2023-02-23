Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIVN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Five9 Trading Down 11.9 %

Five9 stock traded down $9.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,075. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 50.1% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Five9 by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,373,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Five9 by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

