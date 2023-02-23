Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Down 12%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.68. Approximately 877,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,172,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.
Several analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.
Five9 Trading Down 11.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
