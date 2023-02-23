Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-903 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.71 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.67-$1.71 EPS.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. 1,444,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

