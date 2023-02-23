Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Shares Down 1.6%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31.

Get Fleetwood Bank alerts:

Fleetwood Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers commercial, installment, and residential loans to its customers located in Berks and Lehigh counties of Pennsylvania. The firm also offers deposit products to its customers including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.