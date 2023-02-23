Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.
NYSE:FLR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fluor by 62.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
