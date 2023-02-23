Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $3.10-$3.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.85. 127,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Fluor’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

