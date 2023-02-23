ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CEO Francis C. Rosch Sells 40,538 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $801,841.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE FORG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 728,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.09. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
