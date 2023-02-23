Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

