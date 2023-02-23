Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.1 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.88.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

