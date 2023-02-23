Fredrik Westin Sells 538 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

