Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

