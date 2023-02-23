Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 8,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 105,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fresh Tracks Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.