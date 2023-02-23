Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $429.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 429 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 430.50 ($5.18), with a volume of 103142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441.50 ($5.32).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 648.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.80. The company has a market cap of £169.70 million, a PE ratio of 990.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Frontier Developments

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Alex Bevis acquired 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £28,684 ($34,542.39). In other news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($29,985.55). Also, insider Alex Bevis purchased 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £28,684 ($34,542.39). 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.