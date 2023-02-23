Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.09

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 1923580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Frontline Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Frontline by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

