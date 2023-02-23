Fruits Tops One Day Volume of $288,063.27 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $288,063.27 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

