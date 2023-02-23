Function X Trading 14.8% Higher This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Function X has a market cap of $97.46 million and $7.09 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.
About Function X
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
