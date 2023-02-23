FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

TSE DPM opened at C$8.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.77. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

