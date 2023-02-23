FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Cut by DA Davidson

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Trex Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Shares of TREX stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.