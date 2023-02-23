FY2024 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Boosted by KeyCorp

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $15.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.35.

ESS stock opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.44. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

