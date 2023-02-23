FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Green Impact Partners Inc. Issued By Cormark (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Green Impact Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Green Impact Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

GIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GIP stock opened at C$8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$178.44 million and a PE ratio of -146.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.15. Green Impact Partners has a one year low of C$3.51 and a one year high of C$9.25.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.