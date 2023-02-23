G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,073.83

G999 (G999) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $6,073.83 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00083381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00057207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00028033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001136 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000256 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

